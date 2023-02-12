There’s no freedom of speech, says Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said there was no freedom of speech in the country.

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district, Kharge expressed anguish that parts of his speech in Parliament were expunged. He was speaking at Pakur after launching the party’s 60-day ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ mass outreach programme in the state.

“There is no freedom of speech inside or outside of Parliament. Those who dare to speak up are put behind bars,” he rued. Accusing the Prime Minister of forcing public sector institutions, such as the SBI and the LIC, to invest in the business of Adani Group, Kharge said reference to these scams made by him in the Rajya Sabha were expunged.