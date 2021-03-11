These people are busy playing 'CBI and ED' and toppling govts, who will address people's issues, says Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, August 22

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday targeted the Centre over a host of issues, including inflation and unemployment, and wondered how the nation would progress like this.

Who people would talk to about their issues when these people were busy playing 'CBI-ED' and were busy toppling governments, he said.

"Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high -- these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and trading barbs the whole day.

"Who do people talk to about their issues and whom should they go to? How will the nation progress like this?" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Sunday declared that the 2024 general election would be a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the AAP chief.

Sisodia had said that people were looking at Kejriwal as an alternative to Modi since the former talked about issues affecting the common man.

#arvind kejriwal #inflation #Unemployment