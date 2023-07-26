‘They have a point’: Supreme Court on political parties’ apprehensions about coming under RTI

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 26

Acknowledging their apprehension against being brought under the ambit of the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005, the Supreme Court has said political parties had a point in being concerned about disclosing details of their internal discussions.

“They have a point when they say, don’t ask us to disclose how we choose our candidates,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said during hearing of PILs seeking to bring political parties under the ambit of the transparency law.

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the Central Information Commission’s June 2013 verdict can’t be used to seek a direction from the Supreme Court to bring recognised political parties under the ambit of the RTI Act.

“The CIC order cannot be used to seek a writ of mandamus (a judicial order to the government to fulfil official duties) to bring political parties under the RTI,” Mehta said during hearing on petitions filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s PV Dinesh said the party had no objection to the RTI Act with regard to ensuring financial transparency. “But there cannot be requests (under RTI) on why a candidate has been selected…and details on the internal decision-making process of a party,” Dinesh said.

On behalf of the ADR, advocate Prashant Bhushan said the CIC had in 2013 passed an order that political parties, which receive benefits like tax exemptions and land from the government, be brought under the RTI for ensuring transparency in the political system.

The Bench deferred the hearing to August 1 after Mehta said Attorney General R Venkataramani, who dealt with the case, was travelling.

In its June 3, 2013 verdict, the CIC had ruled that six recognised political parties were “public authority” within the meaning of Section 2(h)(d) of the RTI Act, 2005 and were obliged to dole out information sought by citizens. Thereafter, Upadhyay and ADR moved the top court seeking implementation of the CIC verdict.

The Centre opposed the PILs, maintaining that political parties could not be brought under the purview of the RTI Act.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court