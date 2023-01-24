Third temple vandalised in Oz in fortnight

Melbourne: In the third such incident in a fortnight, Hare Krishna Temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park was vandalised allegedly by “Khalistani supporters” with anti-India graffiti, according to a media report. A complaint has been filed with the Victoria Police and CCTV footage was provided to assist them in their pursuit of the culprits.
“We are shocked and outraged with this blatant disregard for respect for the place of worship,” Bhakta Das, director of communication for ISKCON temple, said.
Earlier this month, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, and Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne were vandalised in a similar manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...