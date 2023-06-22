This week can change course of history: Garcetti

PTI

washington, June 21

Describing PM Narendra Modi's US visit as a "watershed moment" in ties, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that this week would be one of those moments that could change the course of history as the two democracies get together for peace and prosperity.

In his keynote address to the inaugural INDUS-X conference being organised by the US India Business Council in partnership with the US Department of Defence and India's Department of Defence Production, Garcetti said, "We're just getting in the car together and we're starting this voyage.”