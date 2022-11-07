Those spreading hate, defaming Gujarat will be wiped out: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat would be wiped out of the state in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing his first election rally in Valsad after the announcement of poll dates, PM Modi coined a slogan in Gujarati — “Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe” (I have made this Gujarat), on how each Gujarati has contributed to the development and progress of the state in the last 20 years.

Will win with record margin I am getting the inputs that the BJP will win with a record margin in Gujarat. I have come here to beat my past records (of victory margin). Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

He also made people chant this slogan during his speech.

“The divisive forces that spread hatred and try to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. They will meet the same fate in this election as well,” said PM Modi.

Without taking any names, Modi said the people of Gujarat had identified a “gang” working against Gujarat which always tried to defame the state.

He added that though such people had been trying hard for the last two decades, the people of Gujarat never believed them.

“Those who try to defame Gujarat are surprised why people of Gujarat are not believing their false propaganda. This is because the people of this state have made Gujarat with hard work and they will never allow someone to harm the state,” said Modi.

“Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that the BJP will win with a record margin in Gujarat. I have come here to beat my past records (of victory margin). I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give as much time as possible to you (for campaigning),” he said, ahead of the first triangular contest in view of AAP entering the fray.

The BJP’s peak performance in Gujarat came in the 2002 elections under Modi, when the party had bagged 127 of the total 182 seats.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP’s tally shrunk to 99 while Congress improved its previous tally by 16 to bag 77 seats.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be out on December 8.

Modi also asked the people to remember that it was “kamal” (lotus, BJP’s poll symbol ) which brought prosperity to the region.

“Every Gujarati, be it an adivasi or a fisherman, be it a villager or an urban dweller, is full of confidence today. That is why every Gujarati says ‘I have made this Gujarat’. People have built this state with their hard work,” said Modi.

In the evening, the PM attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city and asked couples to contribute to the cause of society.

