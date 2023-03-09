Thousands gather to watch unique Huranga festival in UP’s Mathura

PTI

Mathura (UP), March 9

Thousands of pilgrims watched ‘Huranga” being played in Dau Ji temple in Baldeo town here.

Celebrated after Holi, Huranga festival is marked with strange rituals—men trying to drench women with water colours, and the women reciprocating by tearing off the wet clothes of the men and then whipping them with it.

Huranga is traditionally played between “bhabhis” and “devars” (sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law), officials of the temple said.

Lord Krishna used to play this Holi with Revati (wife of Krishna’s brother Baldeo), temple priest Govind Pandey told PTI.

According to the temple officials, womenfolk representing associates of Revati and menfolk representing groups of Krishna played Huranga in a unique and a typical style.

“Huranga was played between womenfolk and menfolk representing ancestors of Kalyan Deo,” Ram Kator Pandey, the receiver of the temple, said.

Officials said proper security arrangements were made for the event and no untoward incident was reported during the celebrations.

A large number of people had gathered to watch Hurnaga.

Prominent among those who witnessed the event included ACJ of Allahabad High court Pritinkar Diwakar, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SDM Mahaban Neelam Srivastava said.