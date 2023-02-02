Threat call to blow up Ram Janmabhoomi complex

Ayodhya (UP), February 2
A phone call from an unidentified man, threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex here, was received by an Ayodhya resident, police said on Thursday.
The call was received by Manoj, who lives in the Ramkot area of this Uttar Pradesh district. He alerted police about the call received on his mobile phone. According to police, the caller threatened to blow up the temple area at 10 am on Thursday.
As soon as the information was received, police issued an alert to all personnel deployed at various locations in the district.
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi police station Sanjiv Kumar Singh said they have registered a case and are conducting an enquiry.
Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the caller, he added.
