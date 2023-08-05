 Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: NIA moves HC for transfer of case proceedings to Mumbai court : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: NIA moves HC for transfer of case proceedings to Mumbai court

Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: NIA moves HC for transfer of case proceedings to Mumbai court

As per sources, MHA had issued a notification directing the NIA to take over the probe into the case

Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: NIA moves HC for transfer of case proceedings to Mumbai court

Nitin Gadkari. File Photo



PTI

Nagpur, August 5

The National Investigation Agency has moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of proceedings in the case involving threat calls to Union minister Nitin Gadkari to the special NIA court in Mumbai.

Earlier, District and Additional Session (NIA) Judge J P Zapate had ruled on July 18 that while the federal agency would take over the probe into the case, proceedings would continue to be held at the Nagpur NIA court.

A High Court bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes on Friday issued notices to respondents.

The NIA registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) in Mumbai on the basis of FIRs registered by Dhantoli police in Nagpur under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Subsequently, it moved an application before the special court here, seeking the transfer of the UAPA cases to the special NIA court in Mumbai.

Sources earlier said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification directing the NIA to take over the probe into the case.

However, the notification did not specify that the trial must be conducted in the Mumbai court, leaving it open for the Nagpur court to retain its jurisdiction over the proceedings.

Gadkari's office here received three threat calls between January and March 2023.

The Nagpur police arrested Bengaluru terror attack case convict Afsar Pasha and Jayesh Pujari, alias Kantha, in the case. Kantha is suspected to have made the threat calls in connivance with Pasha.

In one of the calls, the police said, Pujari claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang and demanded Rs 100 crore. At that time, he was lodged in the Belgavai jail in Karnataka.

#Mumbai #National Investigation Agency NIA #Nitin Gadkari

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road blocked between Mandi, Pandoh

7
Himachal

Fresh spell of rain, opening of Parwanoo highway to be delayed

8
World

Video: Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

9
Haryana Nuh flare-up

Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping

10
Punjab

Paid price for backing farmers' stir: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Amritsar airport row

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Elgar Parishad case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira walk out of jail as court issues release order

Another accused, Gautam Navlakha, is currently under house a...

Mehbooba Mufti under ‘house arrest’; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

‘Brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

CBI quizzes Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal over graft

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off