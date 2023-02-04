Threat email warns of 'attack' in Mumbai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The National Investigation Agency’s Mumbai office has received an email claiming a person linked to the Taliban would carry out an 'attack' in the city. Sources said the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had been alerted. The IP (Internet protocol) address of the sender has been traced to Pakistan.

According to the police, the email address used to send the threat message had “CIA” in it and the sender claimed that a person connected with the Taliban would carry out an attack in the city.

The police have launched an investigation, anofficial said. The police suspect this might be a mischief, as such emails were sent to the probe agency earlier as well, the official added. A mail sent to the NIA last month had threatened to blow up Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the sources said.

