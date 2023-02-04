Threat email warns of 'attack' in Mumbai

New Delhi, February 3
The National Investigation Agency’s Mumbai office has received an email claiming a person linked to the Taliban would carry out an 'attack' in the city. Sources said the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had been alerted. The IP (Internet protocol) address of the sender has been traced to Pakistan.
According to the police, the email address used to send the threat message had “CIA” in it and the sender claimed that a person connected with the Taliban would carry out an attack in the city.
The police have launched an investigation, anofficial said. The police suspect this might be a mischief, as such emails were sent to the probe agency earlier as well, the official added. A mail sent to the NIA last month had threatened to blow up Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the sources said.
#Maharashtra #Mumbai #National Investigation Agency NIA #Taliban
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...