Threat to Salman: Maharashtra cops on toes

Mumbai, June 6
The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, a day after a letter threatened that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
The police, who visited Salman’s house in suburban Bandra and enhanced the security around the building, could not record the actor’s statement as he was not available, an official said. According to a source, the letter read, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahut Jald Aapka Mooselwala hoga GB LB” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moosewala).
There is speculation that `GB’ and `LB’ may refer to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, though police did not make any statement in this regard. Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said the police were taking the threat very seriously. “It’s too early to say if the letter is fake and we can’t say anything about the (involvement of) Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he added.
