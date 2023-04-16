Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

PTI

Prayagraj, April 16

A court here on Sunday sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area here on Saturday night.

“Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a court here,” lawyer Manish Khanna, who represented Ahmad, told PTI.

Meanwhile, Atiq and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

The bodies of the two brothers, who were gunned down by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night, were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination for performing the last rites.

The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in ambulances.

Ahmad’s son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard on Saturday.

The graveyard is located in Ahmad’s ancestral village and his parents were also laid to rest there.

There was heavy police presence at the graveyard and only a few distant relatives of the deceased brothers and locals were present inside the burial ground.

