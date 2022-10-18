Three-day India tour of UN chief begins today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit India on Tuesday for a three-day visit, with a meeting scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to hold discussions with him on issues of global concern.

This will be Guterres’ first visit to India since he began his second term in office in January. He had earlier visited India in his first term four years ago.

Guterres will arrive in Mumbai and pay tribute to the victims of the 2008 terror attacks.

On October 20, he will join PM Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline. The concept was unveiled by PM Modi during COP26 at Glasgow in November last year.

