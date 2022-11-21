Three-day Indo-Pacific seminar from Nov 23

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

A three-day international seminar, Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, will be held in New Delhi starting November 23. The event will touch upon issues facing the region, which spreads from India to the west coast of the US.

Globally renowned speakers and eminent panellists will explore how the areas of maritime cooperation envisaged in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) programme can be operationalised.

The seminar is centred on the IPOI and its operationalisation, with particular focus upon maritime security.

The seminar will review the current geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region and identify potential opportunities, dangers and problems. Organised by the National Maritime Foundation, the seminar will have six main themes: weaving the fabric of holistic maritime security; constructing security bridges across the Indo-Pacific, building maritime connectivity, ports, trade and transport; regional blue economy with focus on the ecologically sensitive harvesting of marine resources; capacity-building and capability enhancement, and lastly disaster risk-reduction and management.

India has often voiced that it needs an Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable and founded upon a rules-based order in which the rules emanate from international consensus.