Three free gas cylinders: BJP's manifesto in Goa

Panaji, February 8
The BJP on Tuesday promised to make Goa a USD 50 billion economy in the next 10 years and resolved to provide three free LPG cylinders to every household, restore mining activities besides housing for all as the party unveiled its manifesto for the February 14 polls in the coastal state.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, unveiled the manifesto that speaks about “empowering the future of Goa, increasing tourism activities, restoring legal mining and eliminating multidimensional poverty” in the state.
The party said, “We will through constant efforts propel Goa to a growth trajectory that will enable the state to become a USD 50 billion economy in the next 10 years.” —
