Three killed in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kannauj (UP), December 27
Three persons, including a panchayat executive officer, were killed when their car collided with a truck due to dense fog on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Talgram police station limits, police said on Tuesday.
Sudhir Singh, executive officer of Lavad Nagar panchayat in Meerut district, Nagar Panchayat clerk Aslam and driver Tanuj Thakur were returning from Lucknow when the accident occurred, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Kumar said.
Following the accident, the trio was admitted to Government Medical College, Tirwa, where they succumbed to their injuries, he said.
