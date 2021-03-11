Three more FIRs against actor over post on Pawar

PTI

Mumbai, May 15

Trouble mounted for Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale as three more cases were registered against her--two in Mumbai and one in Akola district--for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the police said on Sunday.

Earlier, cases were filed against the 29-year-old TV actor in Thane, Pune and Dhule districts in connection with the online post. "In Mumbai, the cases were registered at Goregaon and Bhoiwada police stations on Saturday," an official said.

The cases at these police stations were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), police said.

Thane Police had on Saturday arrested Chitale after a case was registered against her at Kalwa police station there over the social media post. A Thane court on Sunday remanded her in police custody till May 18.