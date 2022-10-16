Three more students of Kota coaching institute test positive for hepatitis; 44 infected so far

PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), October 16

Three more students of a coaching institute in the Jawahar Nagar area here tested positive for hepatitis A, taking the number of those affected by the disease to 44.

Meanwhile, the Kota district administration submitted a report regarding such cases to the Chief Minister’s Office, three days after a NEET aspirants died from the infection during treatment.

Kota District Collector O P Bunker has asked the management of the coaching institute and hostels where contaminated water was directed to use RO water.

During a survey, students of only one coaching institute in Jawahar Nagar were found to be affected. During inquiry, it came to the fore that water was being supplied through tankers, said Deputy CMHO Ghanshyam Meena.

He said the stored water was found contaminated. Students reported that they used to drink the same water in the coaching centre and also took bottles of water to hostel, the official said.

According to a preliminary report by the CMHO, contaminated water was possible reason behind the infection, ADM Brij Mohan Bairwa said.

The district collector has written to the director of the coaching institute as well as managers of hostels to get samples of water tested and use it after its treatment through the RO process, he said.

When asked what action can be taken in the case, Kota District Collector O P Bunker said investigation in the matter is still underway.