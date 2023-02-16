Three-way fight, Tripura votes today

New Delhi, February 15
Tripura will vote on Thursday to elect a new government, with the ruling BJP seeking to recreate its 2018 magic when it ended the 25-year Left rule in the northeastern state through a pre-poll alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).
The three-cornered fight this time betwen the BJP-IPFT, CPM-Congress and Tipra Motha, a new tribal outfit, will be an acid test for the ruling coalition, which mounted a spirited poll campaign, led by the PM. Last time, the BJP had won 35 of the 60 seats, the IPFT 8, CPM 16 and Congress 1.
For the voting (7 am to 4 pm) across 3,337 polling stations, over 31,000 poll personnel and 25,000 security personnel have been deployed. Prominent faces in the fray are: Tripura CM Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee and CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury. Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma is not contesting.
The BJP is fighting on 55 seats and the IPFT on six with a friendly fight on one. — TNS
Tripura votes today
- 3,337 polling stations
- 31,000 staffers on poll duty
- 25,000 security personnel
- 60 Seats
Prominent faces: CM Manik Saha | Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma | Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik | State BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee | CPM state secy Jitendra Chaudhury
