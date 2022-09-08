Three-year jail for 3 HEPL officials in coal scam

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded three-year jail sentence to two directors and another senior official of Himachal EMTA Power Limited (HEPL) in the 2009 coal scam case. PTI
Bill tabled in US House for CAATSA waiver to India
Washington: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has introduced a standalone Bill in the US House of Representatives seeking a waiver for India against the punitive CAATSA sanctions. PTI
Rs 27,360 cr okayed for PM-SHRI schools
New Delhi: The Centre has approved a Rs 27,360-crore scheme for the improvement of 14,597 schools across the country as part of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI), which is expected to benefit 187 lakh students. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by PM on Wednesday. TNS
Coal scam: CBI raids WB Law Minister
New Delhi: The CBI raided premises of West Bengal’s Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and his aides in Kolkata, Asansol, and South 24 Parganas in the coal pilferage scam. An official said, “We have evidence against Ghatak and he has been interrogated particularly about his role in the scam.” TNS
ED chief’s tenure extended in public interest: Centre
New Delhi: The tenure of the ED chief has been extended in public interest as various cases are at a crucial juncture and continuity of officers is required for their expeditious disposal, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. A government affidavit said a newly appointed person might take time to take acclimatise to the working of the new organisation.
