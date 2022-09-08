Three-year jail for 3 HEPL officials in coal scam

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded three-year jail sentence to two directors and another senior official of Himachal EMTA Power Limited (HEPL) in the 2009 coal scam case. PTI

Bill tabled in US House for CAATSA waiver to India

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has introduced a standalone Bill in the US House of Representatives seeking a waiver for India against the punitive CAATSA sanctions. PTI

Rs 27,360 cr okayed for PM-SHRI schools

New Delhi: The Centre has approved a Rs 27,360-crore scheme for the improvement of 14,597 schools across the country as part of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI), which is expected to benefit 187 lakh students. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by PM on Wednesday. TNS

Coal scam: CBI raids WB Law Minister

New Delhi: The CBI raided premises of West Bengal’s Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and his aides in Kolkata, Asansol, and South 24 Parganas in the coal pilferage scam. An official said, “We have evidence against Ghatak and he has been interrogated particularly about his role in the scam.” TNS

ED chief’s tenure extended in public interest: Centre

New Delhi: The tenure of the ED chief has been extended in public interest as various cases are at a crucial juncture and continuity of officers is required for their expeditious disposal, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. A government affidavit said a newly appointed person might take time to take acclimatise to the working of the new organisation.