Ties with Australia on track but need vigilance against radicals: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi, February 18

While underlining the need for Canberra to be vigilant against radical activities targeting the Indian community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday noted that India- Australia bilateral ties are on-track.

“Bilaterally, our comprehensive strategic partnership sets the framework and the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) will turbocharge the relationship. Regular contacts are helping. In a changing global scenario, India and Australia are forging a crucial partnership and the contributions of all stakeholders is appreciated,’’ he said while speaking at an event in Australia.

Jaishankar also met the top Australian leadership, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and discussed the bilateral strategic partnership, economic opportunities, people-to-people ties, besides exchanging ideas on the Indo-Pacific region and cricket. He also conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi to Albanese who is due to visit India next month.

Jaishankar also held meetings with the Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.

It was with Wong that Jaishankar raised the issue of radical activities targeting the Indian community. Walls of two temples in Australia were daubed with anti-India slogans while there was violence last month when Sikh separatists holding a referendum and a rally by pro-New Delhi diaspora had clashed in Melbourne.

Earlier this month, India had asked Australia to ensure that its territory was not used for activities that threaten the safety of Indians as well as the security and national interest of the country. The MEA has condemned the recent vandalism incidents in Australia and asked local authorities to ensure that their territory is not used for activities detrimental to Indian security, integrity and national interest.

Talking about trade, the Minister felt the focus should be on encouraging greater investments. He also underlined migration mobility and noted that about 10 lakh Indian students are in Australia.

