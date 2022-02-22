UP Poll: Tight BJP-SP fight on 9 Lucknow seats

Tribune News Service

Lucknow, February 21

As curtains draw on campaigning, the elections in the state capital are more or less turning out to be bipolar, despite the presence of players like Congress and BSP.

In the nine Assembly seats in Lucknow district, even the Congress and BSP supporters are learnt to be supporting the SP so that their “vote doesn’t go waste”. The Lucknow city residents don’t think the BJP strategy of raking up the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts would impact their decision on the polling day. Analysts are giving BJP and SP “50-50” in Malihabad, Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow West, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow Central and even in BJP bastion Lucknow Central. —

#up poll