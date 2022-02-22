UP Poll: Tight BJP-SP fight on 9 Lucknow seats

Lucknow, February 21
As curtains draw on campaigning, the elections in the state capital are more or less turning out to be bipolar, despite the presence of players like Congress and BSP.
In the nine Assembly seats in Lucknow district, even the Congress and BSP supporters are learnt to be supporting the SP so that their “vote doesn’t go waste”. The Lucknow city residents don’t think the BJP strategy of raking up the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts would impact their decision on the polling day. Analysts are giving BJP and SP “50-50” in Malihabad, Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow West, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow Central and even in BJP bastion Lucknow Central. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...