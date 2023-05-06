Tihar Jail authorities form quick response teams after Tillu Tajpuriya killing

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

A day after the prisons department suspended eight Tihar Jail staff members in connection with the fatal stabbing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, officials on Saturday said they have formed quick response teams (QRTs) to deal with such incidents in future.

A senior jail official said the siren, which is used to intimate the security staff in emergency, was not working when Tajpuriya was killed. It is being checked why the siren was not working, he added.

The official said the QRTs will comprise Delhi prison staff, along with the personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“These teams will be deployed at the high-risk wards in order to react on time and handle the situation before it escalates if any scuffle or fight breaks out between the inmates,” the official said.

Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan — who stabbed him “92 times”.

The four have been shifted to four different jails in Mandoli, Tihar and Rohini, the official said.

On Friday, a senior prisons department official said they conducted a departmental inquiry based on which eight staff members were suspended.

“We had a meeting with officials of the Tamil Nadu Special Police and they have also agreed to take departmental action against their personnel,” the official said.

The Tamil Nadu Special Police provides security on the jail premises.

CCTV footage from Tihar Jail purportedly showed Tajpuriya was attacked for the second time in front of security personnel when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed.

The video showed Tajpuriya moving his leg during the second attack. In the footage, it appeared that the security personnel remained a bystander as the assailants attacked the gangster.

Tihar Jail Director-General Sanjay Baniwal met Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday and submitted a detailed report on the stabbing incident.