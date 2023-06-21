'Time to pay back': Infosys chief gives Rs 315 cr to IIT-B

Mumbai, June 20

Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater IIT-Bombay, taking his total donation to the prestigious engineering institution to Rs 400 crore — one of the largest contributions made by an ex-student to his college.

Nilekani, 68, who joined the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in 1973 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, said he was making the new donation to mark 50 years of his association with the institute. This builds on his previous grants of Rs 85 crore to his alma mater. The donation will help foster world-class infrastructure, stimulate research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurture a deep tech startup ecosystem at the famed institution.

The donation, one of the largest made by an alumnus in the country, will serve as the anchor for IIT-B’s vision to become a global leader among engineering and technology institutes and contribute significantly towards nation-building, a joint statement from the institute and Nilekani said on Tuesday. — PTI