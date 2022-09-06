Time to show Uddhav Thackeray his place, says Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called upon BJP cadres in Maharashtra to “show Uddhav Thackeray his place by inflicting deeper wounds on him by defeating him on his home turf Mumbai.” Shah, on a two-day visit to Mumbai ahead of the impending Brihanmumbai MC elections, was addressing BJP functionaries and leaders and slammed Thackeray for “betrayal of ideology and people’s mandate for the post of CM”.

The Union Home Minister said “in politics, one can tolerate any injustice but not betrayal”.

The Home Minister, who paid obeisance at Lord Ganesha pandals during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city, told cadres, “It hurts when you hit someone, but when you hit someone on their home turf, the wound is deeper. Unless the BJP gains control of Mumbai, it cannot win Maharashtra. The real Shiv Sena is with us now and it is time to show Uddhav Thackeray his place.”

In the 2017 poll to the BMC, the BJP had finished with 82 seats of the 227 just behind Shiv Sena’s 84. The Shiv Sena has controlled the BMC for three decades now.