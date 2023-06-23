Times Square displays banner

New York: A banner welcoming PM Modi on his maiden state visit to the US was displayed at Times Square in New York on Wednesday (local time). The billboard depicted PM Modi standing together with US President Joe Biden, with a scrolling message, “Indian-American community welcomes honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a historic state visit to the USA.” Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment hub, and neighbourhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.
