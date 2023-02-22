Timing of BBC documentary not accidental, says Jaishankar

New Delhi, February 21
“Actual politics” is being conducted “ostensibly as media” by people who do not have the “courage to come into the political field,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told ANI, in an allusion to the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots that accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inaction.
‘It’s Politics by other means’
Sometime politics of India doesn’t even originate in its borders… there is a phrase ‘war by other means’, this is politics by other means. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
The minister said barring China, India’s ties with other major powers were very good and felt both Russia and Ukraine knew that “if we can be of any use, we will be willing”. India was earlier involved in defusing the situation on the grain deal and the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
He said India would continue with the hands-off policy with respect to Pakistan despite its current economic difficulties. “Nobody reaches a difficult situation suddenly and without cause. It is for them to find a way out. Our relationship today is not one where we can be relevant directly to that process,” he said.
Expanding on the BBC documentary, the minister said, “Sometime politics of India doesn’t even originate in its borders… there is a phrase ‘war by other means’, this is politics by other means — you want to do a hatchet job and say this is just another quest for truth which we decided after 20 years to put at this time.”
Although the documentary came over a year before the Lok Sabha poll in 2024, he questioned the timing of its release. “I mean, come on, you think the timing is accidental! Let me tell you one thing — I don’t know if the election season has started in India, Delhi or not, but, for sure it has started in London, New York,” he said.
“What is happening is, just like I told you — this drip, drip, drip — how do you shape a very extremist image of India, of the government, of the BJP, of the Prime Minister. I mean, this has been going on for a decade,” he said of some western media’s bias against PM Modi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...