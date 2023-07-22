TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur

New Delhi, July 22
TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that the BJP was stalling Parliament proceedings and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open the debate on the Manipur issue either in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha.
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paralysed since the Monsoon Session began on July 20 due to protests by opposition parties over the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the state.
"It is the BJP that is stalling #Parliament. Let's start the discussion on Manipur on Monday morning at 11 am sharp. Let the PM decide where he wishes to OPEN THE DISCUSSION. His choice. Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Of course we will then all participate," O'Brien, the TMC's parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, tweeted.
While opposition parties have been demanding that the prime minister speak in Parliament on the issue, the government has assured them that a discussion on it will be initiated.
On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha that the government was ready for a discussion on the matter. Opposition members demanded that Prime Minister Modi make a statement followed by a debate.
