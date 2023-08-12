 TMC alleges BJP goons indulged in Bengal rural poll violence and not its workers : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • TMC alleges BJP goons indulged in Bengal rural poll violence and not its workers

TMC alleges BJP goons indulged in Bengal rural poll violence and not its workers

‘Violence and hooliganism run in the blood of BJP’, TMC claims in a tweet

TMC alleges BJP goons indulged in Bengal rural poll violence and not its workers

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, August 12

The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that BJP goons had indulged in violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal and not the ruling party’s cadre as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address earlier in the day.

Claiming that the PM’s accusations against the TMC Government were untrue, West Bengal minister Sashi Panja also accused the BJP government at the Centre of depriving West Bengal of its financial dues under various schemes.

Virtually addressing the BJP’s Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal on Friday, the Prime Minister had earlier in the day criticised the TMC for using “terror and threats” to intimidate the Opposition in the state during the rural polls held in July.

“Is it because the BJP could not win the panchayat polls that terror and intimidation are being alleged? It is the BJP which indulged in violence in Bengal,” Panja said, seeking to counter the PM’s accusations against the Mamata Banerjee dispensation.

“The Prime Minister does not have time to visit Manipur, but does find time to address party workers in Bengal,” Panja said.

Reacting to the PM castigating the Opposition for walking out during the no-confidence motion, the TMC in a social media message, said, “It takes walking out of the opposition from Parliament for you to speak on Manipur.”

The party claimed that the Opposition MPs waited patiently for 90 minutes during the PM’s speech before walking out of the Parliament.

She said that it was not true that atrocities were being perpetrated upon adivasis and Dalits in Bengal.

“It is in the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that Dalits and adivasis are victimised,” Panja asserted.

Claiming that the BJP is still unable to accept defeat in the 2021 assembly elections and 2023 panchayat polls in Bengal, Panja said that the Prime Minister is trying to paint a different picture of the TMC’s victories by stating that there was violence during the polls.

Claiming that a CAG report has pointed to gaps in Ayushman Bharat and some other central schemes, Panja said that the PM should throw some light on the issue.

The TMC tweeted that according to a NITI Aayog report, West Bengal has surpassed Gujarat in tackling multidimensional poverty and out-performed the BJP-ruled state in indicators of health, education and standard of living.

She also claimed Centre owes Rs 7,500 crore to Bengal on account of MNREGA, it asked for an immediate release of the funds to the state if the PM “cares about poor families.”

The TMC also claimed that the BJP had itself been guilty of unleashing unprecedented violence in the 2019 rural polls in Tripura which it said saw the saffron party winning some 80 per cent without any contest. “Violence and hooliganism run in the blood of BJP,” the TMC claimed in a tweet.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #West Bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated