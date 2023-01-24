TMC emerges as main rival of NPP in Meghalaya poll

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, January 23
The Assembly polls in three Northeastern states promise to be a mixed bag for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Didi to visit tripura on february 6
- The TMC has roped in former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma
- Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Tripura on February 6 for canvassing
The TMC unveiled its plan to expand beyond West Bengal after it returned to power in the state for the third consecutive term in 2021. However, the party’s attempt to contest the Assembly elections in Goa ended in a debacle with all TMC candidates losing badly in the coastal state.
Among the three states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura — going to the polls next month, the TMC has thrown its hat in Meghalaya and Tripura, giving Nagaland a miss.
In Meghalaya, courtesy former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma who has been roped in by the TMC, the party has emerged as the main rival of the state’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP).
However, it is not so in Tripura where the TMC has been relegated to the position of a marginal player with the CPM-Congress combine posing the most potent threat to the state’s ruling BJP.
Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Tripura on February 6 to canvass for party candidates contesting in the February 16 Assembly poll there.
According to the tentative programme, Banerjee will arrive at Agartala on February 6 and offer puja at the Tripureswari Devi temple the following day. She will later hold a road show in Agartala. The programme of her two-day stay in Tripura is being worked out.
