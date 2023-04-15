TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah today asked the people of West Bengal to support the party in a big way and return 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha members from the state in 2024 General Election and asserted that the Mamata Banerjee government would not survive beyond 2025.

Noting that Modi would again be the Prime Minister of the country in 2024, the senior BJP leader asserted that leaders like Mamata Banerjee could never give a befitting reply to Pakistan or fight militancy in Kashmir.

“Let me make it very clear that in 2024, Narendra Modi will again be the country’s Prime Minister. The people of Bengal have given us great responsibility by giving us 77 seats in the last Assembly poll. Give us more than 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal and I can assure you that the corrupt TMC government won’t survive beyond 2025,” Shah said while addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district of the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026. The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 elections.

Criticising the TMC over the arrest of its ministers and leaders in graft cases by the ED and the CBI, Shah said the party should be ashamed of itself.

Referring to the criticism that central agencies have targeted the TMC for political reasons, Shah said those who engage in corruption and loot would eventually end up in prison. He claimed Banerjee does not care about the youth of Bengal, who were being duped in the school jobs scam as her only target is to make “her nephew the next CM of this state”. Referring to recent clashes during Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal, Shah said once the BJP wins more than 35 seats, “no one would dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in the state”.