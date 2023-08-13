 TMC let loose reign of terror, Oppn sidelined Manipur in Parl, says PM Modi : The Tribune India

TMC let loose reign of terror, Oppn sidelined Manipur in Parl, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a memorial to Sant Ravidas at Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 12

In an all-out attack on political rivals, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of playing “politics of blood” in West Bengal and the Congress-led Opposition bloc INDIA of sidelining Manipur in Parliament.

Addressing two separate gatherings — a virtual meeting of BJP candidates who won the recent rural polls in Bengal and a meeting in poll bound Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister took veiled swipes at the Congress for “not providing even drinking water connections to the poor despite decades of its rule at the Centre.”

At the Bengal meeting, the PM took a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee saying, “We just had panchayat elections in Bengal. The whole country saw the khooni khel (bloodshed) they played and the tactics they used to prevent our candidates from filing nomination papers, from holding campaign. They threatened candidates, voters, they did not let people come out to vote, they gave contracts to miscreants to capture booths...”

His comments drew a sharp reaction from Mamata who retorted, “The PM and the BJP should not talk about West Bengal. The PM did not act against his own corrupt party leaders and those involved in character assassination, and in crimes against women, wrestlers and against people of Manipur.”

Speaking on Manipur, the PM said the Opposition sidelined the matter in Parliament. “The Home Minister wrote to these parties for a discussion. Had such a sensitive issue been discussed, people would have been healed and some solution would have emerged. But these people did not want a discussion on Manipur because the truth of Manipur would have stung them the most,” the PM said.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar where he launched development projects and laid the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple, the PM listed government’s health initiatives to say, “Those who ruled for years did not even give the poor drinking water connections which we are giving under Jal Jeevan Mission.”

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda said it was shameful that Bengal had to witness the same violence and bloodshed following every election that it saw during the Partition.

Inaction over atrocities

The PM did not take action over atrocities on women, wrestlers and in Manipur. — Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

#Congress #Manipur #Narendra Modi #West Bengal

