TMC MP Abhishek skips date with ED

New Delhi: TMC Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday skipped a date with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency has now planned to serve fresh summons to him in connection with its probe under the PMLA into alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal. TNS
ED attaches assets of TN wood smuggler
New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday said it had issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to seize assets, including plots and houses, worth Rs 7.54 crore of a Tamil Nadu-based alleged Red Sanders wood smuggler and his family. TNS
57 fall ill after taking mid-day meal in MP
Dindori (mp): Fifty-seven students fell ill after having their mid-day meal in a government school in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...