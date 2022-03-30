TMC MP Abhishek skips date with ED

PTI

New Delhi: TMC Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday skipped a date with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency has now planned to serve fresh summons to him in connection with its probe under the PMLA into alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal. TNS

ED attaches assets of TN wood smuggler

New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday said it had issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to seize assets, including plots and houses, worth Rs 7.54 crore of a Tamil Nadu-based alleged Red Sanders wood smuggler and his family. TNS

57 fall ill after taking mid-day meal in MP

Dindori (mp): Fifty-seven students fell ill after having their mid-day meal in a government school in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.