TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale held for tweet on PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described as “very bad and sad” the arrest of party spokesperson Saket Gokhale by the Gujarat Police for his alleged tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She condemned the “vindictive attitude” of the police.

“It is very bad and sad. Saket is very popular on social media. He has not committed a mistake. He had a cardiac arrest. He is unwell. He narrowly escaped death,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said in a video posted on Twitter.

“He (Gokhale) was coming to Jaipur yesterday. He was picked up from Jaipur and taken to Ahmedabad at 2 am. All of this happened because he had tweeted against the PM,” the TMC supremo said, adding the cybercrime branch should rather focus on national security and personal attacks on Twitter.

“The Morbi tragedy was a major incident. He (Saket) had quoted news for his tweet,” Banerjee said.

One of Gokhale’s recent tweets had claimed that a Right to Information query had revealed that PM Modi’s visit to Morbi ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat had cost Rs 30 crore. He claimed the amount was in excess of the ex gratia compensation paid to the families of the victims, who died in the collapse of the bridge on October 30.

PIB’s “fact check” account, however, stated the claim was “fake” and that no such RTI response had been given.

