TMC worker killed in West Bengal poll violence

PTI

Kolkata, July 2

A TMC worker was killed and several other members of the ruling party and opposition outfits were injured in clashes in panchayat poll-bound West Bengal, the police said.

A TMC worker, identified as 52-year-old Jiyarul Molla, was shot dead in the Phulmalancha area in Basanti in South 24 Parganas district late on Saturday night. A local Indian Secular Front leader claimed that Molla was a victim of infighting within the ruling party.