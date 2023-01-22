TMC youth leader held in teacher recruitment scam

PTI

Kolkata, January 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress’ youth leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Ghosh was first detained on Saturday morning by ED sleuths following overnight search operations at his apartment in Chinar Park area and then arrested, the official said.

The area, near the city airport, falls under North 24 Parganas district. “We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in teachers recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today,” the official said.

Several documents and a diary were also seized from Ghosh’s twin flats during the search operations by the ED which started on Friday morning, he added. Later, the ED personnel said that the arrested TMC leader has been involved in “collecting” money from aspirants for the teachers’ jobs.