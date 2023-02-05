TN firm 'searched', eye drop production halted

New Delhi, February 4
The production of all ophthalmological preparations at Tamil Nadu-based Global Health Care was halted on Saturday pending investigation after the US flagged one death and 55 adverse events, including loss of vision, due to the use of eye drops —Artificial Tears — manufactured at the facility.
The development came after an inspection of the firm late on Friday night by teams of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Tamil Nadu Drug Controller office.
Sources said the firm had exported two consignments of 24 batches of the allegedly contaminated eye drops to the US which were manufactured in 2021 and 2022. The product was not manufactured for domestic sale, they said.
“During the inspection, no stock of the above batches was found. The firm has maintained control samples, which were taken for analysis. The sample of raw material carboxymethyl cellulose sodium used in the product was also taken for analysis,” a top source in the drug regulator’s office said. It was observed that the firm had not carried out a complete root-cause analysis in respect of the complaint from the US’ Centres for Disease Control and said the same was under process.
