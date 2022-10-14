TN for early release of Rajiv's assassins

PTI

New Delhi, October 13

The Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday favoured in the Supreme Court the pre-mature release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, saying its 2018 advice for remission of their life sentence is binding upon the Governor.

In two separate affidavits, the Tamil Nadu Government told the top court that in the Cabinet meeting held on September 9, 2018, it had considered mercy petitions of seven convicts in the case and resolved to recommend to the Governor remission of their life sentences invoking the power granted under Article 161 of the Constitution. “That the recommendation in respect of seven life convict petitioners were sent to the then Governor of Tamil Nadu for approval on September 11 and these are pending with his office since then,” it said.