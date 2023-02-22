TN moves SC against RSS march

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Madras HC order allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out its march in various parts of the state, saying it would pose a law and order problem.

The state government has sought a stay on the February 10 order of a Division Bench of the Madras High Court that permitted the RSS to take out its march on rescheduled dates. Setting aside the November 4, 2022 order of a Single Judge, the Division Bench had said protests were essential for a healthy democracy.

The Single Judge had imposed conditions on the proposed march asking the RSS to hold the march indoors or in enclosed space.