TN police book filmmaker-turned-politician for comments against migrant workers

Chennai, March 12
Actor-turned-politician and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman would face fresh charges for speaking against migrant workers, a senior police official said here on Sunday.
A case was registered against the NTK leader by Erode (Karungalpalayam) police on February 22, 2023 for making 'derogatory remarks' against a community while addressing a public meeting in the western city on February 13.
"In the same speech he (Seeman) has also spoken against migrant workers threatening foisting of cases against them. Hence, to take legal action in this regard, further sections have been added in this case," a senior State police official said.
The police action comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers in the southern state are safe and the police have registered cases against two journalists, including the editor of a Hindi daily, for spreading rumours about attacks on migrants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos
Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...
China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister
Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Virat Kohli slams 1st Test century since Nov 2019 as India reach 475/5 at tea
Team India trailing Australia by just eight runs
Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight
After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...