TN police book filmmaker-turned-politician for comments against migrant workers

Police action comes days after Tamil Nadu CM reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish that all migrant workers in the state are safe

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chennai, March 12

Actor-turned-politician and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman would face fresh charges for speaking against migrant workers, a senior police official said here on Sunday.

A case was registered against the NTK leader by Erode (Karungalpalayam) police on February 22, 2023 for making 'derogatory remarks' against a community while addressing a public meeting in the western city on February 13.

"In the same speech he (Seeman) has also spoken against migrant workers threatening foisting of cases against them. Hence, to take legal action in this regard, further sections have been added in this case," a senior State police official said.

The police action comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers in the southern state are safe and the police have registered cases against two journalists, including the editor of a Hindi daily, for spreading rumours about attacks on migrants.

