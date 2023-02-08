To better ties, Indian, French Foreign Secys hold talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra co-chaired Foreign Office consultations with Anne-Marie Descotes, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in France.

The meeting followed the 36th Strategic Dialogue held here on January 5 between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President.

Both sides reviewed progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including various institutional dialogue mechanisms between the two countries, civil nuclear domain, on cooperation vis-a-vis the UNSC given the end of India’s term and the people-to-people and cultural sphere, stated an MEA release.

The ministry said that both countries’ representatives also discussed global and regional issues including climate and energy transition, health and cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on topical issues such as India’s G20 presidency, the conflict in Ukraine, the security situation in Afghanistan, among others. Kwatra also participated in the focal points’ meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue.