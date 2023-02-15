To conceive, couple seeks parole; consider plea kindly: SC to R'sthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

As a life convict couple in Rajasthan has sought to undergo medical treatment to conceive a child, the Supreme Court has asked state authorities to “sympathetically” consider their request for parole.

Two children from first marriage The woman already has two children from her previous marriage

The woman entered into the second wedlock while she and her second husband were on parole

Interestingly, the woman already has two children from her previous marriage and she entered into the second wedlock while she and her second husband were on parole.

They have challenged the May 2022 verdict of the Rajasthan High Court which had dismissed their petition for emergent parole for having IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatment.

Noting that the petitioners were life convicts lodged in open air camp (open jail), Durgapura, Jaipur, where they lived together in a quarter, a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant said the issue was if they were entitled to be released on parole as the 45-year-old woman required to take medical treatment to conceive a child.

It said since the woman was receiving treatment from a hospital in Udaipur, the authorities were willing to shift the petitioners to an open jail there. “It goes without saying that if the petitioners pray for such transfer, appropriate orders shall be passed within two weeks,” the Bench said in its February 10 order, giving them liberty to apply for parole.

“The authorities concerned are directed to consider such a request made by the petitioners sympathetically and as per their policy, and grant parole to them if there is no legal impediment,” the Bench said. It asked them to do the needful in two weeks from the date of submission of parole application.

The High Court had said emergent paroles, under the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules, 2021, can only be granted in emergent cases involving humanitarian consideration. “Having a child through IVF when petitioner no. 1 (woman) is already having two children cannot be considered as an emergent case for release on parole. Hence, we are not inclined to entertain the writ petition,” the High Court had said.