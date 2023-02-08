To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Fearing a threat to its market dominance, Google has announced that it will soon launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot called ‘Bard’ to counter the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT tool which has become an overnight sensation.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the plan in a blog post.

The conversational AI service will be initially available to a group of “trusted testers” before it would be rolled out for public.

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity and a launch pad for curiosity,” Pichai, the Indian-origin CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said on Monday, adding that Google’s chatbot would be able to explain complex subjects such as new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a nine-year-old child.

“We’re excited for this phase of testing. It’s critical that we bring experiences rooted in these models to the world in a bold and responsible way. That’s why we’re committed to developing AI responsibly,” he wrote.

“Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in search that distil complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web, whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner,” wrote Pichai.