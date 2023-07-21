To curb price rise, non-basmati white rice export banned

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

The Centre on Thursday banned export of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check.

There has been a surge in domestic prices of rice, with the retail rates having already increased by 11.5 per cent over a year.

It is the looming fear of global weather event, El Niño, which might negatively impact the yield of rice in the countries around the world that has led a sharp increase in rice export.

Last year, the Centre had imposed a 20 per cent export duty to apparently ensure the availability of rice in the domestic market. Notably, non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of the total rice exports from the country. Meanwhile, the government clarified that there was no change in the export policy of non-basmati (parboiled rice) and basmati rice.

