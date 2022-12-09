To end conflict, India in touch with both Ukraine, Russia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

India has consistently called for immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of State in MEA V Muraleedharan said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The government has been in touch with Russia and Ukraine at various levels,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Muraleedharan also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine several times and urged them to work towards an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“The External Affairs Minister has been in regular touch with his counterparts from Russia and Ukraine. He also met the Ukrainian PM on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on October 26 and pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as “the prospect of use of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity”.

India is also providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has sent around 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid and financial aid for reconstruction of educational institutions at the request of the Ukrainian Government.

Rajya sabha passes WildLife Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, which seeks to conserve and protect wildlife through better management of protected areas. The Bill, which will amend the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, was passed by the Lok Sabha in August. TNS