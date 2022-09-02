To mark Modi's birthday, BJP plans events

New Delhi, September 1
As a part of its fortnight-long “seva” campaign to mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP will organise “unity in diversity” festivals in all districts. The campaign will begin on PM Modi’s birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The BJP has constituted an eight-member panel led by general secretary Arun Singh for monitoring the campaign.
