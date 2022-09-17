To probe Phogat's death, CBI team in Goa

Panaji, September 16

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Goa on Friday to probe the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the investigation upon state’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s proposal. A senior official said the agency team would visit Anjuna police station and the hotel where Phogat stayed before she died.

“I have faith in the Goa Police. They are investigating well and have gathered clues but considering the popular sentiment and Phogat’s daughter’s request, I have proposed a CBI probe,” CM Sawant said.

Phogat was taken to St Anthony’s Hospital on August 23, where she was declared brought dead. The police claimed the deceased was fed methamphetamine, the night she was partying at Curlies restaurant, and arrested Sudhir Sangwan and Sukwinder Singh for murder, and restaurant co-owner Edwin Nunes along with two drug peddlers under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. — IANS