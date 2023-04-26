To rein in mining mafia, police put 29 Nuh villages under drone surveillance

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 25

To curb illegal mining in Nuh, the police have zeroed in on 29 notorious villages and put them under drone surveillance round the clock. Most of these villages are situated in the foothills of the Aravallis bordering Rajasthan.

The illegal activity is rampant in these villages. Men in every other household are either directly involved in mining or transporting illegally mined minerals.

Tauru DSP was killed in one such village Most of 29 villages in foothills of Aravallis bordering Rajasthan

Include Pachagon where Tauru DSP killed last year

These villages reported maximum illegal mining cases

The Nuh police have been running campaign to make villagers aware of the illegal activities for over a year. They had earlier outsourced the surveillance operations. The police have now got their own drones and handlers. The drones will keep a close watch on the area, tapping any suspicious activity in the hills, including the movement of vehicles carrying stones. The villages include Pachagon where Tauru DSP was murdered last year while trying to intercept trucks carrying stones mined illegally. Other villages include Kharak Jalalpur, Chahalka, Chajjupur, Silkho Noorpur, Pachgaon, Salaka, Malaka etc.

“We have controlled mining in the area to a large extent. However, owing to existence of leased mines in bordering Rajasthan, there remains a possibility of contractors covering additional area,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.