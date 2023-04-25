To strengthen Opposition unity, Nitish Kumar meets Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

To strengthen Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 General Election, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, on Monday met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, hours after the two had met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Howrah.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Howrah on Monday. PTI

Will work in tandem We will move ahead together. We want to work collectively. I have told Nitish if we hold an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can decide where to go next. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM

“We will move ahead bringing most of the parties together. We will get good results. Those harassing others will get nothing,” Nitish, flanked by Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, told the media in Lucknow. Akhilesh said he, too, was in touch with several parties. “We are with you (Nitish) to save democracy and the Constitution,” he declared.

Earlier in the day, Nitish and Tejashwi met Mamata at her office “Nabanna”. Nitish described the meeting as productive. “We will move ahead together. We want to work collectively. I have told Nitish if we hold an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can decide where to go next,” Mamata said, adding that the BJP had become “a big hero with media’s support and lies”.

Asked whether the Congress would be a part of the united Opposition, she replied: “Everyone will be there.”

Nitish recently visited Delhi and met Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.

The TMC and SP are not keen on joining any coalition in which the Congress may assume a dominant role. Nitish, it is believed, is trying to build bridges between such parties and the Congress.