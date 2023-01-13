To take on BJP, Congress, CPI(M) to join hands

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Tripura is set to be the second state after West Bengal where the Congress and the CPI(M) will join hands for the Assembly poll, slated in March.

“Talks are on. We are going to make an announcement about the seat-sharing arrangement soon,” Ajoy Kumar, in-charge of the party in Tripura, told The Tribune over the phone from Agartala. When asked what led the two parties to forget their acrimonious relations in the not so distant past and come together to fight against the ruling BJP in Tripura, Kumar said, “The BJP is the bigger enemy. It is an enemy of the democracy.” CPI(M) general secretary Sitram Yechury earlier said his party was ready for an “understanding” with the Congress and Tipra Motha to take on the BJP.

